WWE News: WWE European Tour Continues This Week, WWE Playlist Looks At Buried Alive Matches,

October 31, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE will continue its European tour this weekend with stops in Stuttgart, Germany tonight (Porsche Arena), Dortmund, Germany tomorrow (Westfalenhalle) and Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday.

– WWE Shop is now selling a Yokozuna 30th anniversary shirt.

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at the complete history of buried alive matches.

