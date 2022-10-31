wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE European Tour Continues This Week, WWE Playlist Looks At Buried Alive Matches,
October 31, 2022
– WWE will continue its European tour this weekend with stops in Stuttgart, Germany tonight (Porsche Arena), Dortmund, Germany tomorrow (Westfalenhalle) and Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday.
– WWE Shop is now selling a Yokozuna 30th anniversary shirt.
– The latest WWE Playlist looks at the complete history of buried alive matches.
