WWE News: WWE Files For More New Trademarks, The Most Memorable Summerslam Moments, New Collectible WWE Pins
– PWInsider reports that WWE has filed for more new trademarks on August 7, including Pretty Deadly, The Hunt, Zack Gibson, Rinku and Saurav.
– WWE on FOX has posted a video to Youtube looking at the most memorable moment from each Summerslam between 1988 and 2000.
– WWE Shop is selling new collectible pins for The Undertaker, Randy Orton and the Undisputed Era. The latter is a limited edition.
