WWE News: WWE Files For New NXT UK Trademarks, New Liv Morgan Shirt Available, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega On Their Marriage Tattoos
August 17, 2020
– PWInsider reports that on August 10, WWE filed for new trademarks on NXT UK wrestlers Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley.
– WWE Shop has a new Liv Morgan t-shirt and new ‘Legend Killer’ merchandise for Randy Orton.
– The latest video from Aleister Black and Zelina Vega features the couple talking about their marriage tattoos.
