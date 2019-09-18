WWE News: WWE Files New Trademark, Ali Comments On Game Show Appearance, Kane Title Win Gets News Coverage

– PWInsider report sthat WWE has applied to trademark ‘Follow That My Friend’ and ‘FTMT’ as a name for a show and for merchandise use. It’s a reference to something Triple H said after NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff. There is already an NXT t-shirt available with the phrase.

– As we noted, Apollo Crews is set to appear on a FOX game show this Friday called 25 Words or Less with other WWE stars. Ali is one of those names, who commented on the appearance on Twitter. He wrote:

We doin' game shows now! Myself, @WWEApollo and a ton of other @WWE superstars are taking over @25WordsorLessTV, a fast paced word game with a top prize of $10,000. Airing on @FOXTV 9/20 (check your local listings).

👕 @rootsoffight

👟 @footlocker pic.twitter.com/wkgBxtKy6e — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 16, 2019

– After he returned to WWE to win the 24/7 title on RAW (and later get attacked by The Fiend), Kane resuming his wrestling career for one night only was covered by local Knoxville news. He is still currently the Mayor of Knox County, TN.