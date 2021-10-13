WWE News: WWE Files Trademark For Solo Sikoa, This Week’s Episode of The Bump, NXT 2.0 Highlights

– Fightful reports that on October 8, the WWE filed new paperwork with the USPTO to trademark the name of Solo Sikoa. Sikoa is the name of a character that is coming soon to NXT.

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura, Rick Boogs, Mustafa Ali and Zelina Vega.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0: