WWE News: WWE Gives Update on Roxanne Perez, NXT Roadblock Highlights, New Wes Lee Shirt Available
– As previously reported, Roxanne Perez collapsed following her match with Meiko Satomura on last night’s episode of WWE NXT. The official Twitter account offered an update on the story, noting she is currently in the hospital.
UPDATE: Roxanne Perez will be kept overnight in the hospital for observation and continued testing.”
– WWE is now selling a new youth sized T-shirt for Wes Lee, which is listed as a special event item and will ship March 17.
– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT Roadblock:
