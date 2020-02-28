– WWE sent out the following tweet and video with Stephanie McMahon and other WWE superstars granting a wish.

There are only 36 days left until #WrestleMania…so what better time to grant a wish than today?!@StephMcMahon made Ariyah's dream come true earlier today at @RJStadium, with the help of @NatbyNature, @MojoRawleyWWE & @JinderMahal! @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/QotcC86boi — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020

– WWE Performance Center posted the following video showcasing the diversity in NXT.

– Every Elimination Chamber winner.

– EC3, Braun Strowman, and Drake Maverick are dudes with guns.