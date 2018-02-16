WWE News: WWE Hall of Fame 2018 Network Collection Added, D-Von Dudley on Lilian Garcia’s Podcast

– WWE has added a new Network Collection looking at the 2018 Hall of Fame Class inductees. The collection, per WWE Network News, features profiles on the inductees announced to current in Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, and Ivory. Matches and segments are also included.

– Speaking of the Dudleys, D-Von Dudley is the guest on this week’s Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. You can listen to it here. D-Von talks about his Hall of Fame induction, his early years, the impact of the Dudley Boyz in the Attitude Era, how moving all over New York at a young age effected him and more.