WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer Backstage At Wrestlemania, Notes From WWE Business Summit, WWE Selling Commemorative Chair

– PWInsider reports that Kurt Angle is backstage at Wrestlemania 38. He was interviewed for various WWE projects along with others this weekend.

– PWInsider also reported that WWE held their Business Summit before Wrestlemania in Dallas. Stephanie McMahon was the host. The event highlighted WWE’s reach, digital and social media impressions and business partners. Johnny Knoxville, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were part of the presentation, with the latter two getting a ‘New Day Rocks’ chant.

Former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli, who is with entertainment outlet Logitix, was among the attendees. FOX Sports was part of the presentation.

– WWE Shop is selling a commemorative chair for the event featuring Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin.