wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Held Another Employee Meeting Yesterday, Note On Trainers Listed On Performance Center Website, Tino Sabbatelli Confirmed To Be Back
December 9, 2020
– PWInsider reports that WWE held another virtual meeting for all employees yesterday in Stamford, CT. Most of the meeting was about introducing Nick Khan and letting the staff get to know him and why he came to WWE. They were told that the new headquarters for WWE is coming along “slowly but surely.”
– The WWE Performance Center website currently lists Sonjay Dutt, Steve Armstrong and Chris Guy (Ace Steel) as trainers.
– Tino Sabbatelli is also listed on WWE’s site again, confirming that he has been signed again after he was let go back in April.
