WWE News: WWE Hiring for New Writers, NXT UK Gets New Referee, Top 10 NXT Moments

September 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, COVID, Booker T WWe's, COVID

– WWE has a new job posting on LinkedIn.com. The company is currently looking for junior and senior level writing positions.

– NXT UK referee Chris Sharpe noted that Rich Swift is the newest referee for the promotion. You can check out his tweet below.

– WWE released the Top 10 NXT moments for last night’s episode, which you can view in the player below:

