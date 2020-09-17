WWE News: WWE Hiring for New Writers, NXT UK Gets New Referee, Top 10 NXT Moments

– WWE has a new job posting on LinkedIn.com. The company is currently looking for junior and senior level writing positions.

– NXT UK referee Chris Sharpe noted that Rich Swift is the newest referee for the promotion. You can check out his tweet below.

After 6 long months the wait is over! It's TIME!! Tune in to @WWENetwork TONIGHT

8pm 🇬🇧 • 3pm 🇺🇲 to see the RETURN of @NXTUK from the beautiful, state-of-the-art @BT Studios in #London! Oh & PS: Congrats to #WWE's newest referee @RefRichSwift!! 🎉#NXTUK • #WeAreNXTUK pic.twitter.com/8D1BV7kbH5 — Chris Sharpe (@WWEChrisSharpe) September 17, 2020

– WWE released the Top 10 NXT moments for last night’s episode, which you can view in the player below: