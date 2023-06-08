wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Holds Annual Company Party, Iron Sheik Tribute On Peacock, Top 10 Moments From Last Year’s Money in the Bank
June 8, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE held its annual company party for employees last night in Stamford. Superstars in attendance included Maxxine Dupri, Mace, Mansoor, Pretty Deadly and Zelina Vega.
– The latest Top 10 looks at the top moments from last year’s Money in the Bank event.
– Peacock has a section devoted to the Iron Sheik in the wake of his passing yesterday.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk’s AEW Website Profile Updated Ahead of Return
- Kurt Angle On Who Came Up With Idea For Him As Smackdown GM, How Much He Was Paid
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Facing Bret Hart Only Once In His Career, How They Had The Same Mindset
- Ted DiBiase Reveals Million Dollar Championship’s Actual Value, What It Was Made Of