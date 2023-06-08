wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Holds Annual Company Party, Iron Sheik Tribute On Peacock, Top 10 Moments From Last Year’s Money in the Bank

June 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Canyon Ceman Kevin Dunn Office Logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE held its annual company party for employees last night in Stamford. Superstars in attendance included Maxxine Dupri, Mace, Mansoor, Pretty Deadly and Zelina Vega.

– The latest Top 10 looks at the top moments from last year’s Money in the Bank event.

– Peacock has a section devoted to the Iron Sheik in the wake of his passing yesterday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading