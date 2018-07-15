Quantcast

 

WWE News: WWE Honors Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks NXT Match, New Total Bellas Preview

July 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The WWE Network Twitter account has posted in recognition of the three-year anniversary of Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks in NXT. The post is below:

– WWE also shared the following Total Bellas preview:

Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Total Bellas, Jeremy Thomas

