WWE News: WWE Honors Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks NXT Match, New Total Bellas Preview
July 15, 2018
– The WWE Network Twitter account has posted in recognition of the three-year anniversary of Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks in NXT. The post is below:
A chapter in the rivalry between @SashaBanksWWE & @MsCharlotteWWE was written on this day in 2015, when the two faced off for the @WWENXT #WomensTitle! https://t.co/2RvrQNR4sY pic.twitter.com/KBkObqchMp
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 15, 2018
– WWE also shared the following Total Bellas preview:
It's Nikki @BellaTwins' bachelorette party, and she'll serve fine wine if she wants to! Get ready for an all-new @Total_Bellas TONIGHT at 9/8c! #TotalBellas pic.twitter.com/b9INj99SAM
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2018