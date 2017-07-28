WWE News: WWE Hypes Jason Jordan Raw Segment, AJ Styles Appearance Set

– WWE posted the following preview hyping Jason Jordan’s appearance in a Miz TV segm,ent on Monday’s Raw:

Jason Jordan has done his fair share of interviews since Raw General Manager Kurt Angle revealed that the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion is his son, but now the “gold-blooded” Superstar is set to be grilled by The Miz on “Miz TV,” live in Angle’s home city of Pittsburgh.

What questions might The A-Lister have in store for Jordan? Will we learn of his true aspirations now that he has joined Team Red? One thing’s for sure, even though Jordan’s the son of the Raw GM, The Miz won’t be pulling any punches.

– AJ Styles is set to appear at the Cricket Wireless store in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 1st for autograph signing and photo ops. He will appear from 11 AM to 1 PM.