WWE News: WWE Hypes Mia Yim’s NXT Debut, New Matt Hardy Woken Word Video, The IIconics Hype WWE Evolution

– Tonight’s NXT episode will feature Mia Yim’s official debut on the brand as she faces Aliyah. WWE posted the following preview…

Mia Yim makes her NXT debut: Hard work pays off. Just ask Mia Yim, who earned an NXT contract from WWE COO Triple H after a strong performance in the 2018 Mae Young Classic. Following her epic matchup with Toni Storm last week in the Quarterfinals, The Blasian Baddie now has her eyes set on adding to the black-and-yellow brand’s hall of memorable debuts when she takes on the sly and “sincerely spoiled” Aliyah. Will Yim’s arsenal of strikes and submissions be enough to outlast The Cat’s Meow? See what all the hype is about when Mia Yim steps between the yellow ropes for the first time as an NXT Superstar.

– Here is Matt Hardy’s latest Woken Word of the Week video…



– Here are the IIconics, hyping WWE Evolution…