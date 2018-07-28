WWE News: WWE Interested In Angelico, Wrestlers Try Hot Lollipop Challenge, The Bar Poses With Mascots

– In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer (via Wrestling Inc), it was reported that WWE is interested in former Lucha Underground trios champion Angelico. Angelico left the promotion on April 11 and has been in talks off and on with WWE for years. His last match so far was on July 7 in a loss to Mike Bailey at the OTT That Ring Really Tied The Room Together event in Dublin, Ireland.

– The latest edition of UpUpDownDown features the Lucha House Party and Mikaze playing Gang Beasts. The losers have to keep the world’s spiciest candy in their mouth for five minutes.

– The Bar recently posted with Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck at a live event, which you can see below.

Wile E. Coyote, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck & Yosemite Sam (left to right) pic.twitter.com/hZAJMT4Ab3 — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) July 26, 2018