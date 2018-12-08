WWE News: WWE Interested in Karen Q and Rachael Ellering, List Of Talent Rumored For January Performance Center Class

– The Wrestling Observer (via Wrestling Inc) reports that WWE is interested in former Mae Young Classic competitors Karen Q and Rachael Ellering.

Karen Q is currently working in ROH, where she will work at Final Battle this month against Madison Rayne, Sumie Sakai and Kelly Klein. Ellering, who competed in WWE as Rachael Evers, is the daughter of Paul Ellering and the girlfriend of Kassius Ohno. She is currently taking indie bookings and wants to get booked for every weekend next month.

– It’s believed that Trevor Lee, ACH and Jonah Rock will all start at the WWE Performance Center in January. It’s also believed that Shane Strickland will start up around then as well.