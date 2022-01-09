WWE News: WWE Issues Statement on Matilda The Hun’s Passing, Top 10 Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman Moments

– WWE has issued a statement on the passing of Matilda the Hun. As reported last night, the GLOW alumna passed away at the age of 73.

WWE issued a statement on the passing, which read:

Matilda The Hun passes away

We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known as “Matilda The Hun” and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away at the age of 73. Our sincerest thoughts are with her family, friends and those affected by her passing. Born in Southern California, Booher would spend much of her life in the spotlight as a pioneer in sports-entertainment. After helping the wrestling team at El Camino Junior College win a state championship, Booher made her professional debut as the masked “Queen Kong.” Booher broke through competing as the feared Matilda The Hun in the innovative Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) promotion. Outside of the ring, Booher appeared in movies such as “Spaceballs” and “Brainsmasher… A Love Story,” the television shows “Married… with Children” and “Night Court,” and even in the Aerosmith music video for “Love in an Elevator.” WWE extends its condolences to Booher’s family, friends and fans.

