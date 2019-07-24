wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Japan Donates To Yoshihiro Takayama Foundation, Highlights From Miz & Mrs, Synopsis For Next Week’s Episode
– WWE Japan has announced that they have donated 193,947 Yen ($1,794) to the Yoshihiro Takayama ‘Takayamania’ Foundation, which was set up during the WWE Japan tour last month. Fans were able to make donations at tha time to help Takayama and his family with medical costs. Takayama was paralyzed from the neck down after an injury he suffered in May 2017 while wrestling for DDT. A donation box has been set up at all Japanese events (which all Japanese promotions are cooperating with) and a bank account has been set up that people can transfer money to, as well as buy Takayama merchandise. You can find more information here.
– Here’s a synopsis for next week’s episode of Miz & Mrs: “Mike puts Monroe through crawling boot camp, then goes overboard when baby-proofing Castle Marmiz.”
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode:
