wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Launches Curvy Collection of Shirts For Women, Chris Nowinski Attends Monday’s Raw, Tucker Knight on Instagram

July 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Nia Jax WWE Raw

– WWE has launched a new line of T-shirts that are specifically designed to enhance a women’s figure. The Curvy Collection is WWE’s new Curvy Fit Women’s T-shirt, and are “softly shaped to complement a plus-sized woman’s curves – making it perfect for lounging around the house or wearing out on the town.” Nia Jax, Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton are featured on the shirts, and Nia Jax has commented…

– Chris Nowinski was backstage at Raw on Monday at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts….

– NXT’s Tucker Knight is on Instagram…

Happy 4th from Kenzi and I

A post shared by Levi Cooper (@tuckerknightwwe) on

Larry Csonka

