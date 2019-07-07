wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Lists Top 5 US Title Matches, Lars Sullivan Turns 31, New Video From Bella Twins
July 6, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a list of the top five United States in WWE history to honor the fourth of July, which you can see below.
We're keeping the #4thOfJuly celebration going all weekend long with the BEST #USTitle matches! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uwYqwOVPVt
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2019
– Lars Sullivan turns 31 years old today.
– The Bella Twins have posted a new video to Youtube, which you can see below.
More Trending Stories
- Batista Explains Why He Won’t Return to the Ring, Why Retirement Match Had To Be Against Triple H
- Shelly Martinez Says She’s Moved Past Her Heat With Batista, Explains Why She’s Thankful To Him Now
- Jon Moxley On How WWE Wrestling Is More Restricted: ‘It’s Like Vince Is In The Ring With You’
- Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Enjoy His Universal Title and Chris Jericho Runs, Talks Getting Advice From Shawn Michaels & Vince McMahon