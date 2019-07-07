WWE News: WWE Lists Top 5 US Title Matches, Lars Sullivan Turns 31, New Video From Bella Twins

– WWE has posted a list of the top five United States in WWE history to honor the fourth of July, which you can see below.

We're keeping the #4thOfJuly celebration going all weekend long with the BEST #USTitle matches! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uwYqwOVPVt — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2019

– Lars Sullivan turns 31 years old today.

– The Bella Twins have posted a new video to Youtube, which you can see below.