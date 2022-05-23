WWE News: Matches For Bridgeport Live Event, How Bianca Belair Made Her WrestleMania 38 Gear, WWE Appearing At Licensing Expo

– Matches for the upcoming July 23 WWE live event in Bridgeport, CT include, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, plus Ronda Rousey, New Day, Bobby Lashley, Ricochet and more.

– In a video posted on YouTube Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair reveals how she made her WrESTleMania 38 Gear. Check out the video below:

– WWE will be exhibiting Licensing Expo in Las Vegas this coming weekend. The Expos is a major annual gathering where a lot of major licensing deals are networked and closed. You can probably expect a Superstar or two to appear at the event to help promote the brand.