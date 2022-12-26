wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Looks At Bobby Lashley’s Dominant 2022, UpUpDownDown Plays The Callisto Protocol, Paul Heyman Featured On Latest Canvas 2 Canvas

December 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 9-19-22 Bobby Lashley Image Credit: WWE

– The latest edition of WWE Playlist looks at the ‘dominant’ year of Bobby Lashley.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze and Liv Morgan playing The Callisto Protocol.

– This week’s Canvas 2 Canvas features Paul Heyman:

