WWE News: WWE Looks At Bobby Lashley’s Dominant 2022, UpUpDownDown Plays The Callisto Protocol, Paul Heyman Featured On Latest Canvas 2 Canvas
December 26, 2022
– The latest edition of WWE Playlist looks at the ‘dominant’ year of Bobby Lashley.
– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze and Liv Morgan playing The Callisto Protocol.
– This week’s Canvas 2 Canvas features Paul Heyman:
