WWE News: WWE Looks At History Between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, Referee Celebrates One Year in WWE, WWE Stock Update

– The latest edition of WWE Playlist looks at the history between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman before they fight tomorrow night on Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. Strowman is set to move to RAW after as part of the WWE Draft.

– Referee Stephon Smith noted that he has been with WWE for one year.

He wrote on Twitter: “Today marked my 1st year as an official with #WWENXT and what better way than refereeing two of the most talented women in the division. While I cannot reverse the decision this late after the fact upon reviewing the tape, I can say that this was a real treat. Yr 2 tomorrow.”

– WWE stock opened at $41.34 per share this morning.