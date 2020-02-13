WWE News: WWE Looks at Stars Who Defined Ruthless Aggression, Hulk Hogan WrestleMania III Funko Pop! Available

– WWE has a new article looking at the stars who defined the Ruthless Aggression era of the company. You can see the WWE.com article here, which names JBL, Eddie Guerrero, Randy Orton, Trish Stratus, Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Batista, Booker T, and Umaga as the stars in question.

– WWE Shop is now selling a Hulk Hogan WrestleMania III Funko Pop! Vinyl. You can see the listing here. The figure has Hogan in his WrestleMania III gear in the middle of his shirt rip.