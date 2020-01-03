wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Looks At Stars Who Will Break Out in 2020, Sheamus Opens the Box, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
January 3, 2020
– WWE List This has posted a new video in which they look at the superstars who will ‘break out’ in 2020. Those listed include the team of Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, WALTER, Dakota Kai, Humberto Carrillo and Heavy Machinery.
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Jim Ross (68), New Jack (57) and Vic Grimes (57).
– Sheamus posted a message to Twitter in which he revealed that he has opened ‘the box.’ It’s another return tease for him, as he’s been appearing on Smackdown and Twitter with his original look.
The box has been opened. pic.twitter.com/Xld982GYLF
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 2, 2020
