WWE News: WWE Looks At Times They Censored Superstars This Year, Top 25 Goldberg Moment, Upcoming Pre-Sale Codes

– WWE has posted a new video looking at 32 times they had to censor WWE superstars for language this year. It includes Adam Pearce, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch and more.

– WWE has also released a new edition of top 10, which extends to 25 to cover Goldberg’s best moments.

– WWE’s Smackdown taping on November 18 has a pre-sale right now with the code WWEVIP. The Usos vs. The Street Profits is advertised, as are Drew McIntyre and Liv Morgan. Meanwhile, another Smackdown taping in Providence, Rhode Island at the Amica Mutual Pavilion, also has a pre-sale with the code Smackdown.