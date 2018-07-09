wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Looks Back At Edge And Jeff Hardy’s 2009 Ladder Match, Natalya & Titus O’Neil Support Nestle’s Choose Water Campaign
July 9, 2018
– WWE tweeted the following throwback of Edge battling Jeff Hardy at 2009’s inaugural Extreme Rules PPV…
Six days until #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/awPHpjAkh7
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2018
– Here are Natalya & Titus O’Neil supporting Nestle’s Choose Water campaign…
Thrilled to have @WWE Superstars @TitusONeilWWE & @NatbyNature to our Stamford office to celebrate our #ChooseWater campaign! https://t.co/OMvpvrjAGI
— NestleWatersNA (@NestleWatersNA) July 9, 2018