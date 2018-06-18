WWE News: WWE MITB Runs Long, Seth Rollins Comments on MITB Win, Promo For Miz & Mrs

– According to wrestlinginc.com, last night’s WWE MITB PPV ran long. It was scheduled for a 10:30 PM ET end with a post show, but it ran until 11:15PM ET and the WWE 24 special on The Hardys begin airing as soon as the PPV ended.

– Here is a new promo for Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network, which debuts on July 24th after Smackdown…

It's all about MIZ-CHIEF, MIZ-TAKES, and the occasional MIZ-UNDERSTANDING on #MizAndMrs, premiering July 24 on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/LXzgs9ZxzN — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2018

– Here is Seth Rollins, reacting to his win at last night’s WWE MITB PPV. Rollins says Elias gave him one hell of a fight, more than he expected, but that’s what being champion & life is all about.