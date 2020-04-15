WWE News: WWE Network Adds ‘Best of AJ Styles’ Collection, Preview For This Week’s Total Bellas,

– WWE Network has added a new Best of collection called “AJ Styles: Most Phenomenal Matches.” The compilation runs around four hours and is hosted by Ryan Pappola. It features the following matches:

*AJ Styles versus Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship (Extreme Rules Match) Extreme Rules 2016.

*AJ Styles versus John Cena – Summerslam 2016.

*John Cena versus AJ Styles for the WWE Championship – Royal Rumble 2017.

*AJ Styles versus “The Demon” Finn Balor -TLC 2017.

*AJ Styles versus Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship -SmackDown, November 7, 2017.

*Shinsuke Nakamura versus AJ Styles for the WWE Championship (Last Man Standing Match) Money in the Bank 2018.

*AJ Styles versus Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship – TLC 2018.

*AJ Styles versus Randy Orton -Wrestlemania 35.

– Here is a preview clip for this week’s episode of Total Bellas: