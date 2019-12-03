wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Network Classics, Kofi Kingston Milestone, Charlotte Flair
– WWE congratulated Kofi Kingston on his milestone.
.@TrueKofi has surpassed 1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ days as a #TagTeamChampion in #WWE, baybeeeeee! pic.twitter.com/vTdbc1WDO4
— WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2019
– PWInsider notes WWE will continue to drop classic content despite getting rid of Hidden Gems.
– Tommaso Ciampa sent out the following tweet.
9 months after surgery. Dr Cordover is the 🐐
I showed him the video from War Games. He said, “HOLY 💩”. And then he brought in co workers so he could show them the video. My kind of surgeon.
Blackheart > Wolverine pic.twitter.com/PP4cgT0XEO
— BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) December 3, 2019
– Charlotte Flair attends Sports Lucheon with Stephanie McMahon.
👸🏻👸🏼 @StephMcMahon #SportsLuncheonNY 🍎 pic.twitter.com/Dd7OidUvY8
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 3, 2019
