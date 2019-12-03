– WWE congratulated Kofi Kingston on his milestone.

– PWInsider notes WWE will continue to drop classic content despite getting rid of Hidden Gems.

– Tommaso Ciampa sent out the following tweet.

9 months after surgery. Dr Cordover is the 🐐 I showed him the video from War Games. He said, “HOLY 💩”. And then he brought in co workers so he could show them the video. My kind of surgeon. Blackheart > Wolverine pic.twitter.com/PP4cgT0XEO — BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) December 3, 2019

– Charlotte Flair attends Sports Lucheon with Stephanie McMahon.