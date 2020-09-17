wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Network To Air Drew McIntyre Documentary, Trailer For Next WWE Untold, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT

September 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Drew McIntyre Raw Ambulance

– Drew McIntyre announced on Twitter that the next episode of WWE 24 will be a documentary about him. It airs on October 4, the same night as the next NXT Takeover.

He wrote: “I promised myself I’d be an open book during this #WWE24. No holding back, no gimmicks. I didn’t exactly take the road less travelled on my journey…more destroy the road & everything around it before creating my own. This is my story #TheChosenOne

– WWE has released a preview of the next episode of WWE Untold, which will look at John Cena vs. Edge. It will debut on the WWE Network this Sunday.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:

