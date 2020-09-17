wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Network To Air Drew McIntyre Documentary, Trailer For Next WWE Untold, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT
– Drew McIntyre announced on Twitter that the next episode of WWE 24 will be a documentary about him. It airs on October 4, the same night as the next NXT Takeover.
He wrote: “I promised myself I’d be an open book during this #WWE24. No holding back, no gimmicks. I didn’t exactly take the road less travelled on my journey…more destroy the road & everything around it before creating my own. This is my story #TheChosenOne”
I promised myself I’d be an open book during this #WWE24. No holding back, no gimmicks. I didn’t exactly take the road less travelled on my journey…more destroy the road & everything around it before creating my own. This is my story #TheChosenOne
Oct 4th, @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/TpHshoGxKn
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 17, 2020
– WWE has released a preview of the next episode of WWE Untold, which will look at John Cena vs. Edge. It will debut on the WWE Network this Sunday.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:
More Trending Stories
- Miro On His Excitement For Working With Tony Khan, What He Loves About The AEW Product
- Arn Anderson On Matt Hardy’s Injury At AEW All Out, His Message To Young Talent About Toning Down Number Of Dangerous Moves
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Left WWE for WCW, Hogan Getting Booed During 1994 Feud With Ric Flair
- Arn Anderson Discusses How Vince McMahon and WWE Viewed Former WCW Employees, His Toughest Opponents In The Ring