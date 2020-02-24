WWE News: WWE Network Turns Six Years Old, A Look At Charlotte Flair’s Biggest NXT Moments, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Today is the sixth anniversary of the WWE Network, which launched in the US on this day in 2014. In the next two years, it would also launch in the United Kingdom, Italy, Ireland, Asia, India, the Middle East, North Africa, West Africa, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

WWE posted a video with several stars wishing the Network a happy birthday.

Today we're celebrating 6️⃣years of WWE Network!! 🥳🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/BqZ39DXPEA — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 24, 2020

– Other wrestling birthdays today include Shinsuke Nakamura (40) and Corey Graves (36).

– WWE has posted a new video looking at Charlotte Flair’s best moments in NXT. She will return to the black and yellow brand this Wednesday for a match with Bianca Belair.