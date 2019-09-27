wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Now Looks at New Announce Teams, Roman Reigns On Connection with Connor’s Cure Kid Superstar
September 26, 2019 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Now is online, with Ryan Pappolla looking at the newly-announced Raw, NXT, and Smackdown announce teams. You can see the video below:
– The company also released the below video of Roman Reigns talking about his connection with Kelsey, a young girl who sent him a video when he was fighting leukemia. Reigns talks about how much impact it had on him and more:
