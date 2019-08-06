wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Now Looks at Roman Reigns’ Forklift Incident, NXT Stars Attend Tampa Bay Rays Game, WWE 24: Kofi Kingston Trailer
August 6, 2019
– A new WWE Now video looks at last week’s Roman Reigns forklift incident, with eyewitnesses giving their account. You can see the video below, which recaps the incident and features comments from Kayla Braxton, stage manager Tommy Cullen production assistant Benjamin Saccoccio and more:
– WWE also posted video of Matt Riddle and other NXT stars at a recent Tampa Bay Rays game:
– Here is a new preview for WWE 24: Kofi Kingston which airs on the Network on Sunday after SummerSlam:
