WWE News: WWE Now Looks at McMahons on Raw and NXT Call-Ups, Carmella Promotes Charity App
December 21, 2018
– WWE has released two new WWE Now videos, looking at the McMahons’ Raw appearance and the impending NXT call-ups. You can see the videos below:
– Carmella posted to Twitter to promote charity app TikTok. The app, which you can get here on iOS, allows fans to record videos support of their favorite charities:
When you make a video on the @tiktok_us app they will give money to a charity of your choice! Give back this holiday season! https://t.co/FE0x1vxKNj #ad pic.twitter.com/faSaTbBlLV
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) December 20, 2018