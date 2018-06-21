Quantcast

 

WWE News: WWE Now Looks at Ronda Rousey’s Suspension, NXT Dark Match, Stock Down

June 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The latest WWE video features Cathy Kelley looking at Ronda Rousey’s thirty-day suspension from Kurt Angle on Raw. You can see the video below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $66.54 on Thursday. That number is down $1.16 (1.71%) from the previous closing price.

Wrestling Inc reports that Fabian Aichner defeated Raul Mendoza in the dark match before the NXT tapings. The ongoing spoilers from the taping are here.

