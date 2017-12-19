wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Now Looks at Women’s Royal Rumble, Sam Roberts Comments on WWE Anniversary
December 19, 2017 | Posted by
– The latest WWE Now video takes a look at the WWE roster and fans’ reactions to the Women’s Royal Rumble match being announced. You can see the video below, featuring Cathy Kelley as usual:
– Sam Roberts posted to Twitter to commemorate his one-year anniversary of working WWE PPV Kickoff Show panels. Roberts first worked a panel for Roadblock last December and has done several since, including NXT Takeover: Orlando, Money In the Bank, Battleground, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and more:
A year ago today I showed up on a @WWE Kick Off Show panel and @ReneeYoungWWE still has yet to throw me off. Life is fun. pic.twitter.com/EKK1gIYs00
— Sam Roberts (@notsam) December 18, 2017