WWE News: WWE Now Looks at Women’s Royal Rumble, Sam Roberts Comments on WWE Anniversary

December 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The latest WWE Now video takes a look at the WWE roster and fans’ reactions to the Women’s Royal Rumble match being announced. You can see the video below, featuring Cathy Kelley as usual:

– Sam Roberts posted to Twitter to commemorate his one-year anniversary of working WWE PPV Kickoff Show panels. Roberts first worked a panel for Roadblock last December and has done several since, including NXT Takeover: Orlando, Money In the Bank, Battleground, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and more:

