wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Now Previews Tonight’s Smackdown, Stock Ticks Up
March 20, 2020
– WWE Now has released their preview of tonight’s Smackdown, with everything you need to know before the show airs. You can see it below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $36.50 on Friday, up $0.47 (1.3%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 4.55% on the day.
