WWE News: WWE Now Recaps NXT Takeover: In Your House, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, WWE Stock Update

June 8, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Io Shirai NXT Takeover In Your House 1

– The latest video from WWE Now features Mackenzie Mitchell recapping last night’s NXT Takeover: In Your House PPV. You can find our full report here.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Liv Morgan (26), Tatanka (59), Dan Matha (32), Dan Severn (62).

– WWE stock opened at $48.90 per share this morning.

