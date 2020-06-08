wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Now Recaps NXT Takeover: In Your House, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, WWE Stock Update
June 8, 2020
– The latest video from WWE Now features Mackenzie Mitchell recapping last night’s NXT Takeover: In Your House PPV. You can find our full report here.
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Liv Morgan (26), Tatanka (59), Dan Matha (32), Dan Severn (62).
– WWE stock opened at $48.90 per share this morning.
