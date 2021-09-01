wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE NXT Halloween Havoc May Return This Year, Note On New ‘Von Wagoner’ Character, WWE Files For New Trademark for NXT
September 1, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that NXT will return to live episodes every week starting September 14, and will also air live every week in October. This will reportedly include a new NXT Halloween Havoc episode. Next week’s episode was the final one taped last week.
– The new ‘Von Wagoner’ character trademarked by WWE may be for Cal Bloom, who worked a dark match at Smackdown last week.
– WWE recently filed to trademark the new NXT logo and color scheme on August 27.
