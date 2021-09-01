wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE NXT Halloween Havoc May Return This Year, Note On New ‘Von Wagoner’ Character, WWE Files For New Trademark for NXT

September 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Halloween Havoc WWE

PWInsider reports that NXT will return to live episodes every week starting September 14, and will also air live every week in October. This will reportedly include a new NXT Halloween Havoc episode. Next week’s episode was the final one taped last week.

– The new ‘Von Wagoner’ character trademarked by WWE may be for Cal Bloom, who worked a dark match at Smackdown last week.

– WWE recently filed to trademark the new NXT logo and color scheme on August 27.

