WWE News: WWE Pays For Talent’s Chrismas Lodging, Kane Accepting Bitcoin Donations, Stock Up

December 28, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE reportedly paid for their talent’s hotel accommodations as a thank you for working the Christmas holiday, according to PWInsider. The company also threw a Christmas party for talent after Raw on Monday.

– Kane has announced that his Knox County mayoral campaign is now accepting Bitcoin donations:

– WWE’s stock closed at $30.34 on Wednesday, up $0.05 (0.17%) from the previous closing price.

