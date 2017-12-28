WWE News: WWE Pays For Talent’s Chrismas Lodging, Kane Accepting Bitcoin Donations, Stock Up

– WWE reportedly paid for their talent’s hotel accommodations as a thank you for working the Christmas holiday, according to PWInsider. The company also threw a Christmas party for talent after Raw on Monday.

– Kane has announced that his Knox County mayoral campaign is now accepting Bitcoin donations:

We're proud to be the first state/local campaign in Tennessee history to accept Bitcoin.https://t.co/FvOMHYwsC4 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) December 28, 2017

– WWE’s stock closed at $30.34 on Wednesday, up $0.05 (0.17%) from the previous closing price.