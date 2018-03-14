WWE News: WWE Planning WrestleMania’s Greatest Moments Special, Info on Second Chance Voting For WWE MMC

– According to PWinsider.com, WWE is putting together a new special WrestleMania’s Greatest Moments. The plan is for the 60 minute special to be released on the WWE Network and for an edited version to also air on the USA Network.

– Following last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge, WWE announced the following regarding fan voting to return an eliminated team back into action. The winning team will be revealed immediately following Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss’ showdown against The Miz & Asuka, and will compete against Bobby Roode & Charlotte in week 11 action.