wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Playback Looks at Randy Orton’s RKO to Nia Jax, Stock Down
January 23, 2020 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Playback is online, with Nia Jax and Randy Orton looking at Orton’s RKO to Jax in the 2019 Royal Rumble.
– WWE’s stock closed at $62.46 on Thursday, down $0.45 (0.72%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.09% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Mike Tyson Being Signed to Referee Hogan vs. Savage in 1990, If Hogan vs. Tyson Was Discussed
- Triple H On Enzo Amore Spreading Rumors, Addresses How Much Vince McMahon Is Involved With NXT
- Daniel Bryan Says He Was Told to Stop Talking About the Environment in Promos, Talks Eco-Friendly Merchandise
- Details On A Wrestler That Could Return At Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)