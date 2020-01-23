wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Playback Looks at Randy Orton’s RKO to Nia Jax, Stock Down

January 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The latest episode of WWE Playback is online, with Nia Jax and Randy Orton looking at Orton’s RKO to Jax in the 2019 Royal Rumble.

– WWE’s stock closed at $62.46 on Thursday, down $0.45 (0.72%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.09% on the day.

