WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks At Road To Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair At WrestleMania 38, Nikkita Lyons Featured On Canvas 2 Canvas

March 28, 2022 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Becky Lynch Bianca Belair WWE Wrestlemania 38 Image Credit: WWE

– The road to Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s title at WrestleMania 38 is featured on the newest edition of WWE Playlist, which looks at what led to the upcoming match between the two.

– In the newest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas, artist Rob Schamberger paints a portrait of NXT superstar Nikkita Lyons. You can watch the video below.

