WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks At John Cena’s Unforgettable Tag Partners, NXT Stars Pay Tribute To Antonio Corona
February 22, 2021 | Posted by
– In the newest edition of WWE Playlist, the focus is on John Cena’s most unforgettable tag team partners. The video looks at the many different WWE superstars that Cena has teamed with throughout the years, including Daniel Bryan, Becky Lynch, The Rock, and more. You can watch the video below.
– The WWE Performance center has released a video on YouTube featuring NXT superstars paying tribute to the late Antonio “Discovery” Corona, who passed away in May of last year.
