WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks at Rock’s Greatest Smackdown Moments, Full WWE Now Live Video
October 4, 2019
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at The Rock’s greatest Smackdown moments in celebration of his return on tonight’s debut on FOX. You can see the full video below:
– The full video of WWE Now’s Smackdown preview is now online after airing live this afternoon. You can see the video below featuring Cathy Kelley, Mike Rome, Kofi Kingston, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, and The Miz:
