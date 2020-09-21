WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks At Superstars’ First World Title Wins, Asuka Shops In America, All of Charlotte Flair’s Title Victories

wrestling / News

WWE Playlist Looks At Superstars' First World Title Wins, Asuka Shops In America, All of Charlotte Flair's Title Victories

September 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE WrestleMania 36 Drew McIntyre

– The latest edition of WWE Playlist looks at the first World title wins of various WWE superstars. Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman were the most recent, winning their first world titles at Wrestlemania 36.

– Another edition of WWE Playlist focuses on every title victory for Charlotte Flair.

– Asuka has posted a new video in which she experiences difficulty shopping in America.

