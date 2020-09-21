wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks At Superstars’ First World Title Wins, Asuka Shops In America, All of Charlotte Flair’s Title Victories
September 21, 2020 | Posted by
– The latest edition of WWE Playlist looks at the first World title wins of various WWE superstars. Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman were the most recent, winning their first world titles at Wrestlemania 36.
– Another edition of WWE Playlist focuses on every title victory for Charlotte Flair.
– Asuka has posted a new video in which she experiences difficulty shopping in America.
