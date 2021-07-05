wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks At nWo Wolfpac’s Best Moments, Zoey Stark Doing Twitter Q&A Before NXT Great American Bash
– In the newest WWE Playlist installment, the focus is on the nWo Wolfpac’s best moments in WCW. The video includes Kevin Nash introducing the group, Lex Luger and Sting joining the Wolfpac, and much more.
– Before teaming up with Io Shirai to challenge Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell for the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles at Great American Bash, Zoey Stark will be doing a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday at 1 PM ET. Fans can use the hashtag #AskZoey to ask questions.
Before she teams with @shirai_io to challenge @CandiceLeRae & @indi_hartwell for the #WWENXT Women's #TagTeamTitles at #NXTGAB, she'll be answering YOUR questions on @Twitter!
Use #AskZoey to ask @ZoeyStarkWWE a question, and she may answer it TOMORROW at 1pm ET/12pm CT! pic.twitter.com/CI1l1RWoSG
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 5, 2021
