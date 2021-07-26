wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks At Every Punjabi Prison Match, Asuka Makes A Poke Bowl
July 26, 2021 | Posted by
– In the newest installment of WWE Playlist, the focus is on every Punjabi Prison match in company history. WWE has held three such matches, with The Undertaker vs. Big Show in 2006, Batista vs. Great Khali in 2007, and Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal in 2017.
– Asuka has released the newest video on her YouTube channel, and it consists of her attempting to make a poke bowl with sashimi she found at a fish market in the United States. You can watch the video below.
